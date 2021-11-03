65th Jacksonville Agricultural Fair celebrates opening night on Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews are setting up for Thursday’s opening night at the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair.

The event, located in downtown Jacksonville, is the largest fair/festival in northeast Florida and is currently ranked 47th in the United States by Amusement Business.

The fair was canceled last year because of COVID-19, so many are anticipating its return. It will take place Thursday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov. 14.

The 11-day event at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds near TIAA Bank Field kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday when the gates open.

The fair returns with the exhibition hall, concerts, animals, food, rides, contests and more.

This year, the fair will not require a mask or vaccination but will be taking safety precautions such as hand sanitizing stations, a self-service kiosk at the gate, and spacing out rides and food.

The theme for the fair this year is “Back to the Fun.” But safety comes first.

“We have had the ride inspectors out here since Monday... so as the rides are finished setting up they are inspecting them making sure everything is good to go,” Bill Olson, President of the Jacksonville Fair Association, said.

It was in 2018 when seven people were injured at the fair when this ride The Sky flyer malfunctioned sending some riders, including kids, crashing into a fence. That midway company is no longer being used by the fair.

Another thing people are excited about is the fair food. Venders, such as locally owned Bubba’s Bacon, spoke with News4Jax as they were setting up.

“God has a way to make you go through and he helped us get through that storm and now that we’ve been back out I’ve been to about five fairs this year and that felt wonderful,” Andre Bullock, with Bubba’s Bacon, said.

As for security, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it’s all being handled privately, and right now is not talking about additional security around the fairgrounds.

Ticket prices range from $5 (advance admission) to $10. Those prices are for fair admission only. Rides must be purchased separately. The hours vary each day, but the admissions gates will close one hour prior to the fair closing.

Click here for more information. Click here to see the event calendar.