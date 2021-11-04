3 clinics in Coastal Health District to offer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11

COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Aged 5-11 Available Monday in the Coastal Health District

Three clinics in the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Coastal Health District, including one in Glynn County, on Monday, Nov. 8, will begin offering pediatric doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages to 11.

Appointments can be scheduled for the following locations:

Glynn County Health Department — 2747 Fourth St. in Brunswick

Chatham County Health Deptartment Annex (former EmployAbility building) — 1249 Eisenhower Drive

Chatham County Health Deptartment main clinic — 1395 Eisenhower Drive

You do not have to be a resident of the county to be vaccinated at any of the locations. Additional pediatric vaccination sites may be offered soon, according to the Coastal Health District.

There is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccination regardless of insurance status, the Coastal Health District said. Appointments are required and can be scheduled online at chdcovidvax.org. For assistance, you may call the COVID-19 Vaccination Phone Bank at 912-230-5506 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

This week, U.S. health officials gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s child-size COVID-19 shot. The decision marks the first opportunity for Americans under 12 to get the powerful protection of any COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Coastal Health District, the pediatric vaccine contains a smaller dose and is given with a smaller needle, and the lower dose also seems to produce milder side effects in children while still creating a strong immune response.

For more information, visit covid19.gachd.org or talk with your child’s pediatrician.