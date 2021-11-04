City of Jacksonville offering COVID-19 booster shots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville, in partnership with Agape Family Health and the Florida Department of Health in Duval County, on Thursday announced additional COVID-19 vaccination services at four city-funded locations.

According to the city, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are available to the public for free at the following locations:

Clanzel T. Brown Community Center — 4545Moncrief Road 32209

Lane Wiley Senior Center — 6710 Wiley Road 32210

These sites will be operated by Agape Family Health. Both sites will continue to offer COVID-19 testing. Hours for COVID-19 testing will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday. Hours for vaccinations, including booster shots, will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Appointments will not be required. Port-O-Lets will be provided for patient restroom facilities. American Sign Language interpreter services will be available.

Emmett Reed Community Center — 1093 W. 6th St. 32209

Cuba Hunter Community Center — 4380 Bedford Road 32207

These sites will be operated by the Duval County health department. Services include COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Hours for testing and vaccinations will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments will not be required.

Ad

Flu shots will also be offered at these sites. All testing and vaccinations will be provided indoors and will be in separate locations within each center. Signage will be posted at the site to direct visitors to the correct entrance for each service.

For people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:

People age 65 and older

People age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings

People age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions

People age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings

For people who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are age 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.