Arrest report: Computer tech alerts St. Johns deputies to child porn on customer’s laptop

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – A Ponte Vedra Beach man is facing felony charges of obscene material possession after it was discovered that a laptop brought into a computer repair shop contained images of child porn, according to an arrest report from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

The report states that the Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a computer repair tech, stating that someone brought a laptop in to his repair shop, which contained the material in question. The tech said the man brought in two laptops and requested a data transfer from one device to the other.

According to the report, the tech noticed the material during the transfer. Deputies who arrived on scene later confirmed the material on the laptop.

“He knew that something was wrong and he did the right thing by contacting authorities,” said News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson, a former sex crimes detective.

A search warrant was obtained, and deputies took the laptop and hard drive into evidence.

The report states that the man who brought the laptop into the repair shop was identified as Peter Carl Jacob, 63. He was released on bond Thursday afternoon.