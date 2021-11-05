New Clay County school to be named Spring Park Elementary

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Clay County School Board on Thursday night voted unanimously in favor of naming its new elementary school Spring Park Elementary.

Originally, the mascot for the school was planned to be the minnows, but that changed and the vote was for the mascot to be the owls.

Other names for the Green Cove Springs school, which has been referred to as Elementary School “R,” were Black Creek Trails Elementary and Magnolia Mills Elementary.

The opening date for the new school is set for August 2023. The school site is approximately 20 acres and will be a K-6 school in the Creekview Trail Development area.

The school capacity will be for 862 students and the goal, the district said, is to relieve overcrowding that is happening at Lake Asbury Elementary and Paterson Elementary Schools.