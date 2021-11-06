Parts of Vilano Beach washing away with nor’easter waves

Higher-than-normal tide -- along with heavy rainfall from a nor'easter has ocean-side residents concerned about beach erosion, particularly in St. Johns County.

ST. JOHN'S COUNTY, Fla. – The higher-than-normal tide, along with heavy rain from a passing nor’easter has ocean-side residents concerned about beach erosion, particularly in St. Johns County.

As the king tide sinks back down, it’s bringing a chunk of the beaches with it.

This beach erosion is of particular concern to beachside homes. Water is slowly eating away at even the retaining walls.

Every time tidal flooding happens, part of the beach disappears.

Jo Sinclair lives in Vilano Beach and has seen the problem first-hand.

“I’ve lived here 38 years, and I’m in a neighborhood that floods,” she said. “Even watching the beach change. They did that renourishment last year and the shifting, it’s like it didn’t even do anything.”

Over the past decade, the beaches in St. Johns County have been washed away by two hurricanes and several other nor’easters.

Last year, Vilano Beach’s restoration project was completed, which placed over a million cubic yards of sand over a 2½-mile stretch. More similar projects are in the works right now, but storms like the one that pummeled the area Friday and Saturday only accelerate the urgency.

In January, Congress green-lit a half-million dollars to the Army Corps of Engineers to study how St. Johns County’s beaches are eroding, in what’s called a “risk management study.”

It’ll take three years and cost up to $3 million.

For area homeowners like Sinclair, it’s well worth the investment.

“Nature is telling us that we need to change the way we do things,” she said, “and it’s going to claim its right. It’s just the way it is.”

For the Sunshine State, maintaining the coasts is critical, as roughly 70% of the state’s population lives within 10 minutes of it.