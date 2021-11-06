Flooding, wind, waves: SnapJAX users capture worst of nor’easter pummeling region Saturday

As a nor’easter pummeled the region Saturday, causing beach erosion and flooding along the coast and major waterways, viewers at home shared photos and videos through SnapJAX.
We collected some of the best images to give you an idea of the strong winds, rain and flooding that ripped through our area.
A photo shared by SnapJAX user patdunn shows flooding in St. Augustine near the Butler Beach area.
Further inland, SnapJAX user shawngorman84 shared a photo of high water levels almost touching the top of the Lonnie Wurn boat ramp in Arlington.
SnapJAX user DeboraSpurr captured rough conditions on the St. Johns River in Palatka on Saturday.
And another SnapJAX user captured a dog in the water as the tides were coming in in St. Augustine. They didn’t share the dog’s name.
In Fernandina Beach, SnapJAX user Felissa shared a few photos showing flooding washing into their backyard and into the driveway, nearly trapping their vehicle.
