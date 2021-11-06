Flooding, wind, waves: SnapJAX users capture worst of nor’easter pummeling region Saturday

SnapJAX users shared photos and videos of the nor'easter on Saturday.

As a nor’easter pummeled the region Saturday, causing beach erosion and flooding along the coast and major waterways, viewers at home shared photos and videos through SnapJAX.

We collected some of the best images to give you an idea of the strong winds, rain and flooding that ripped through our area.

A photo shared by SnapJAX user patdunn shows flooding in St. Augustine near the Butler Beach area.

Windswept acres park along A1A Butler Beach area flooded. (Shared by patdunn on SnapJAX)

Further inland, SnapJAX user shawngorman84 shared a photo of high water levels almost touching the top of the Lonnie Wurn boat ramp in Arlington.

SnapJAX user shawngorman84 says this is the Lonnie Wurn boat ramp in Arlington at the end of Rogero Rd. (Shared via SnapJAX)

SnapJAX user DeboraSpurr captured rough conditions on the St. Johns River in Palatka on Saturday.

Shared by SnapJAX user DeboraSpurr along the St. Johns River Saturday morning in Palatka. (Shared via SnapJAX)

And another SnapJAX user captured a dog in the water as the tides were coming in in St. Augustine. They didn’t share the dog’s name.

Tides coming in near St. Augustine on Saturday. (Shared via SnapJAX)

In Fernandina Beach, SnapJAX user Felissa shared a few photos showing flooding washing into their backyard and into the driveway, nearly trapping their vehicle.

SnapJAX user Felissa says the river has washed up to our backyard and rose to our driveway and vehicles. (Shared via SnapJAX)

