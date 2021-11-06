Nor’easter conditions delay opening of Jacksonville Fair gates Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Days after the gates officially opened for the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair’s 65th installment, the fair is adjusting its schedule Saturday because of rough weather from a nor’easter pounding Northeast Florida.

Gates had been set to open at noon but will now open at 3 p.m. Fair officials said they will continue to monitor the weather conditions and might make more changes to the schedule, if necessary.

The Fairgrounds will be open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. The River City EGGFest is still taking place from noon to 3 p.m. on the covered sidewalk/corridor of the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, facing Adams Street. Attendees can taste the BBQ for a donation to Children’s Miracle Network, no ticket required.

The Parade of Champions will take place in the livestock arena at 7 p.m. Mechanical rides at the fair will be available subject to weather conditions, officials said.

Ad

For more information and a complete schedule, visit jacksonvillefair.com or call 904-353-0535.

The event, located in downtown Jacksonville, is the largest fair/festival in Northeast Florida. It was canceled last year because of COVID-19, and many have been anticipating its return. It will be in town through Sunday, Nov. 14.

The fair returns with the exhibition hall, concerts, animals, food, rides, contests and more. This year, the fair will not require a mask or vaccination, but will be taking safety precautions such as hand sanitizing stations, a self-service kiosk at the gate, and spacing out rides and food.

Ticket prices range from $5 (advance admission) to $10. Those prices are for fair admission only. Rides must be purchased separately. The hours vary each day, but the admissions gates will close one hour prior to the fair closing.

Ad

When it comes to parking in the stadium lots by the fairgrounds, you can only use a credit card to pay.

Click here for more information. Click here to see the event calendar.