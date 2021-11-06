Pedestrian seriously injured in accident at St. Johns County rest area, FHP says

A pedestrian was seriously injured in an accident Friday night at the northbound rest area on Interstate 95 just south of Race Track Road in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

About 7:30 p.m., according to FHP, a pickup truck entered the rest area, pulled up next to the building and a 69-year-old Merritt Island man exited the vehicle.

According to troopers, the vehicle then pulled into a parking space, and while attempting to park, the right side wheels of the vehicle’s trailer struck the man.

Troopers said the man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup, a 73-year-old Maryland man, was not injured, the Highway Patrol said.