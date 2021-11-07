Ponte Vedra Beach residents survey damage left behind from weekend nor’easter

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Residents in the south Ponte Vedra Beach area are cleaning up after this weekend’s nor’easter wrecked some of their beachfront property.

The owner of one home told News4Jax they have lost eight feet of sand on their beach.

Residents nearby said their steps have steep drop-offs now because of the surge of water from the storm.

One homeowner said the water splashed to the top of their retention wall during the storm.

People are continuing to pick up debris after the weather cleared up Sunday.

A resident said he hasn’t seen a storm this bad in a while.

“This was like a tropical storm the way the wind was blowing yesterday. I couldn’t even go on the back patio, the chairs were falling,” Garry Chrycy said.

A woman who’s visiting from out of town and renting a beachfront property said it suffered a lot of damage.