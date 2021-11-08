Georgia health systems open vaccine appointments for children

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – Starting Monday, parents of children ages 5 to 11 can schedule appointments to get vaccinated through the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).

To schedule an appointment, go online to the Georgia DPH vaccine website. Find a convenient time. Appointments are arranged in 15-minute increments. Appointments are required.

Glynn County Health Department at 2747 Fourth Street in Brunswick

You do not have to live in the county to get the vaccine at that location

It’s free to anyone, regardless of their insurance status

The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved COVID-19 vaccines in children ages 5-11 earlier this month.

The authorization expands the COVID-19 vaccine to 28 million kids in the U.S. There are around 1 million children in the 5 - 11 age group in Georgia.

The state tracks data for kids aged 5-10. At least 73,000 of them have gotten COVID-19. More than half of those cases were in the last three months.

The vaccine for kids ages 5 through 11 has the same active ingredients, but the dose is one-third of what the adults receive.

Many vaccine clinics and pediatricians’ offices in Georgia have already received doses of the vaccine in anticipation of them being approved for children.

At least 22 children have died of COVID-19 in Georgia since the start of the pandemic.