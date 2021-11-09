Democrat Donna Deegan announces run for Jacksonville mayor

Donna Deegan during Wednesday nights debate. Incumbent U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, Republican, and Democratic challenger for Congressional District 4, Donna Deegan held a debate Wednesday evening, October 14, 2020 where two faced off at WJXT-TV's studios in Jacksonville, Florida. The debate was moderated by WJXT anchor/reporter Kent Justice. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Donna Deegan on Tuesday announced she is running to become the next mayor of Jacksonville.

Deegan’s Facebook page updated Tuesday morning with the banner “Donna Deegan for mayor” along with the hashtag “Change for good.” She filed her paperwork to run on Monday.

The changes came ahead of her formal announcement expected at 11 a.m.

Deegan, a Democrat and former local TV personality ran and lost against Republican Congressman John Rutherford last year.

The breast cancer research advocate is the third candidate in the 2023 mayoral race.

Republican councilmen Matt Carlucci and Al Ferraro are also running along with non-party affiliated candidates Omega Allen and Darcy G. Richardson. Another name rumored as a potential mayoral candidate is Daniel Davis, president of the Jax Chamber.

News4Jax Political Analyst Rick Mullaney said it’s been speculated for some time that Deegan could run for mayor and that she could be a formidable candidate.

“As 2018 and 2020 showed, Duval County is trending blue and a Democrat could be very formidable in the 2023 mayor’s race,” Mullaney said. “Although she lost to Rutherford last year in running for Congress, she performed well — she did very well in the Channel 4 debate with Rutherford — and that district strongly favors a Republican. This has been expected by many and she could be formidable.

With current Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry terming out, there will be no incumbent in the 2023 mayoral race.

Democrats didn’t run a candidate against Curry in 2019 after Curry defeated Democrat Alvin Brown in 2015.

Election day is March 21, 2023.