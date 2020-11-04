53ºF

John Rutherford wins another term in Congress

Incumbent U.S. Rep. John Rutherford is the projected winner of Florida’s 4th Congressional District race.

With just over 50% of the vote in at 7:35 p.m., the Associated Press called the race for the former sheriff.

Thirty minutes later, Rutherford had 61% of the vote to former TV anchor Donna Deegan’s 39%.

District includes Nassau and most of Duval and St. Johns counties.

John Rutherford
John Rutherford(R)
Incumbent
305,71061%
Donna Deegan
Donna Deegan(D)
194,90039%
Deegan, also a cancer survivor and cancer awareness advocate, made the strongest showing of any Democrat in his three runs for Congress.

Rutherford, a former three-term Jacksonville sheriff, was first elected to Congress in 2016, when he received 70% of the vote.

“Thank you to the wonderful people of Northeast Florida for entrusting me to serve you for another term in Congress,” Rutherford said in a statement posted on Facebook. “Together, we will continue to RESTORE our American way of life, REBUILD the greatest American economy ever, and RENEW the American Dream.”

