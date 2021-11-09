Jacksonville City Council expected to vote on Confederate monument removal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council is scheduled to vote at its meeting Tuesday on an ordinance to spend $1.3 million to remove a Confederate moment that sits in Springfield Park.

After legislation was introduced by Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry to have the Tribute to the Women of the Confederacy Monument removed, three council committees voted last week against paying $1.3 million to have the statue removed.

The full council is expected to follow suit Tuesday night, but City Councilman Matt Carlucci, who has supported the removal of the statue, sent an email to Council President Sam Newby on Monday, saying he wants to make a motion to postpone the vote until March 22, 2022.

Two influential local groups, the Jax Chamber and the Jacksonville Civic Council, are also calling on the City Council to either postpone or withdraw a vote on the legislation.

The calls for postponement follow a protest in front of City Hall on Friday morning involving members of Take ‘Em Down Jax. The picketers from Take ‘Em Down Jax say it’s the City Council now creating the problem.

Curry’s administration addressed the calls for postponing the vote on Monday.

“Mayor Lenny Curry asked for and submitted this legislation in order to remove this monument from public property. This is a monument that is unnecessarily dividing our community and represents, to some residents, racial hatred. The City Council ultimately will decide if this bill advances. Mayor Curry is asking for passage to remove this monument as quickly as possible,” said Brian Hughes, Chief Administrative Officer.

Curry said last week that people’s voices should be heard on the matter and that he encourages people to call and reach out to members of the council if they have an opinion about the statue.

Curry was asked if he thought keeping the statue in place, even covered by a tarp as it is now, would lead to problems.

“Well I think the protests in Jacksonville have been largely peaceful,” Curry said. “We had an episode or two the summer of last year that JSO was able to quickly get under control.”

Other groups also weighed in Friday on the Confederate monument situation in Jacksonville.

The Southern Poverty Law Center issued a statement saying it’s not too late for the City Council to change its direction and vote to remove the statue.

The Northside Coalition, which has been very vocal in the debate, is now asking the Chamber of Commerce and the Civic Council to meet with them to discuss the issue. In the past, the group has said it plans to protest and possibly boycott businesses that don’t support the efforts to remove the monument.