3rd council committee vote to leave Confederate monument in Springfield Park sparks protest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A third Jacksonville City Council committee has voted over two days against spending $1.3 million to move a Confederate monument from Springfield Park, the decision coming after activists chanting, “Take ‘em down; take ‘em down” were temporarily cleared from the room.

The Finance Committee voted 4-3 against the ordinance on Tuesday morning. The Neighborhoods Committee voted 4-1 Monday morning and the Transportation Committee defeated the bill by a vote of 4-2 a few hours later.

The only votes for the bill so far came from Council members Matt Carlucci, Reggie Gaffney, Joyce Morgan and Ju’Coby Pittman. Because the spending would differ from the city’s approved 2021-22 budget, the measure would take at least 13 votes when it goes to a full City County vote, scheduled for next Tuesday.

After the Finance Committee vote, Gaffney said that leaving the controversial “Women of the Southern Confederacy” monument in place will no doubt draw a new round of protests from the community that was promised by Mayor Lenny Curry last summer that all Confederate symbols would be removed from public property.

Those protests will likely be led by Ben Frazier, president of the Northside Coalition. He has been one of the loudest voices advocating the removal of the monument and was among those cleared from the chamber Tuesday morning.

“We have people leading us backwards. We will not stand for it,” Frazier told the committee during a public comment period. “We will continue to march, rally and demonstrate for racial justice in this city. We will continue to stand. We’re going to let nobody turn us around. We’re going to keep on walking; we’ll keep on talking; moving on to freedomland.”

Ben Frazier told why he and other protestors were cleared from the chamber. (WJXT)

After Monday’s vote, Councilman Aaron Bowman said this monument is different because it features a woman rather than a Confederate soldier or other aspects of the Civil War.

“Look, the Civil War was absolutely horrible. The fact that we had slavery; the fact that we had to fight over slavery. It (was) a terrible time in our history. Any monument out there that represents support of that, it absolutely has no place anywhere, especially on public property,” Bowman said. “This monument is completely different. It shows the war and the casualty of war to the entire community and the entire family. This is not about the Civil War at all, but it’s how we try to resolve something without conflict.”

While the monument may stay in the park, the statue inside will remain wrapped to prevent vandalism, Curry’s Chief Administrative Office Brian Hughes told the committee.

Inscription: 1861-1865

In Memory of the Women of Our Southland Let this mute but eloquent

structure speak to generations

to come, of a generation of

the past. Let it repeat

perpetually the imperishable

story of our women of the 60's.

Those noble women who

sacrificed their all

upon their country's altar. Let this mute but eloquentstructure speak to generationsto come, of a generation ofthe past. Let it repeatperpetually the imperishablestory of our women of the 60's.Those noble women whosacrificed their allupon their country's altar. Unto their memory, the Florida Division

of the United Confederate Veterans

affectionately dedicates this monument. Unto their memory, the Florida Divisionof the United Confederate Veteransaffectionately dedicates this monument.

