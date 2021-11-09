Jacksonville woman turns words into $1 million

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – W-I-N-N-E-R... Winner!

A 56-year-old woman from Jacksonville just claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.00.

Lamb purchased her winning ticket from Arlington Discount Beverage, located at 1523 Cesery Terrace in Jacksonville.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.91.