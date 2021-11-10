JEA says no disconnections while it resolves issues with phone lines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After News4Jax received several calls Wednesday about issues with JEA’s phone lines, the city-owned utility acknowledged it was working to resolve the problems as quickly as possible.

JEA said customers were having trouble reaching the utility by phone.

“Customers with billing questions should know JEA has suspended any disconnections during this time,” the utility said in a news release. “We apologize for this inconvenience and ask customers to please be patient as we work to get this issue resolved.”