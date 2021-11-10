59º
Local News

JEA says no disconnections while it resolves issues with phone lines

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After News4Jax received several calls Wednesday about issues with JEA’s phone lines, the city-owned utility acknowledged it was working to resolve the problems as quickly as possible.

JEA said customers were having trouble reaching the utility by phone.

“Customers with billing questions should know JEA has suspended any disconnections during this time,” the utility said in a news release. “We apologize for this inconvenience and ask customers to please be patient as we work to get this issue resolved.”

About the Author:

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

