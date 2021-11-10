‘This is a day of sorrow and tragedy’: Bunnell sergeant dies in line of duty

A sergeant with the Bunnell Police Department died Tuesday in the line of duty, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The Police Department said Sgt. Dominic Guida suffered a cardiac event while during a training event with the Sheriff’s Office and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The Sheriff’s Office said Guida served with the agency for many years, including as a K-9 deputy, before leaving law enforcement. He later returned to law enforcement, joining the Police Department in July 2016. Guida was promoted to sergeant in January 2020.

In a news release, the city of Bunnell described Guida as a “much-loved officer and co-worker” who “loved his job and being in the community.”

“This is a day of sorrow and tragedy. The death of Dominic Guida is a profound loss to the City and the Bunnell Police Department,” said Mayor Catherine Robinson.

City Manager Alvin B. Jackson Jr. said: “This is all very numbing time and hard to believe we lost him so fast. He was truly a kind, humble, fun loving and lively Police Sergeant. There will be a great hole in our City and Police Department. My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Dominic, our Police Chief and our officers.”

The city said any arrangements for public ceremonies will be announced once they are planned.