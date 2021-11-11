More changes made at Hart Bridge ramp where 2 women died in wrong-way crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More changes have been made to road signs after a wrong-way crash on the Hart Bridge killed two young women earlier this week.

The family is blaming poor signage at the bridge’s exit and entrance ramps which are under construction.

Throughout this week, News4Jax has been looking into the problems and on Thursday we saw there was yet another change made at the site near TIAA Bank Field.

A no right turn sign now tells drivers not to go up the exit ramp. When the crash happened there was no sign there. Now crews are moving the sign around trying to make it safer and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said engineers are going to be looking at the area.

“My heart goes out to the family. I’m not familiar with the details of the accident except for life was lost and I’m certain that engineers will take a look at that to make sure that proper safety is put in place,” Curry said.

The family of one of the victims is very upset by all of this and just wants something to be done. It appears they’re doing some shifting to try to make some changes but it also looks like there’s still more that needs to happen.