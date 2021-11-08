Wrong-way crash on Hart Bridge leaves 2 dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people are dead after a head-on crash with an out-of-service JTA bus.

A crash from Florida Highway Patrol shows an SUV was traveling the wrong way in westbound lanes of the Hart Bridge when it hit a JTA bus near Gator Bowl Blvd.

Both passengers in the SUV, 26 and 28-year-old women, were critically injured. First responders took them to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The crash report shows neither female was wearing seatbelts. The driver of the JTA bus, a 56-year-old man was not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol did not say if alcohol or impairment was a factor in the crash but News4Jax has requested the full report.