2 shot in Jacksonville street, school bus struck by stray bullet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men were hospitalized Tuesday evening with injuries believed to be life-threatening after they were found shot near the intersection of Moncrief Road and Myrtle Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant Chief Mark Romano, with the Sheriff’s Office, said that minutes later, a 911 call was placed by a school bus driver who reported that her bus may have been struck by gunfire as she drove through the intersection where the shooting occurred. Officers determined the bus was struck by gunfire.

The driver and two students who were on board the bus were not injured, Romano said.

“It does not appear at this time that the school bus was targeted by anybody. It just appears that a stray bullet struck the bus as it went through the intersection because the gunfire came from the side street near the intersection,” Romano said.

There was no suspect information to release and it’s unclear what led to the shooting.