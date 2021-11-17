Jacksonville waking up under a horrible stench

Lynyrd Skynyrd said it best: “Can’t you smell that smell?”

People across Jacksonville are waking up and wondering what’s causing a horrible smell outside.

News4Jax has spent the morning making calls and sending emails to the City, JEA, police and fire department, trying to get to the bottom of the infiltrating smell that has us holding our noses.

A city spokesperson responded and said they are asking around and will let us know when they learn anything. JEA said it “does not have any reported issues at this time” but continues “to investigate.”

Jacksonville Fire Rescue said it received multiple calls overnight from around the city. Crews were sent on several, but nothing was found as far as the cause of the smell.

News4Jax has heard reports of the smell from St. Augustine to the Northside of Jacksonville to Orange Park and Fleming Island.

While we hope to get more definitive answers soon about the source, Meteorologist Mark Collins explained the science behind why the stench is so strong.

Mark says the smell is trapped by an inversion. The warm air above the ground acts as a lid on the atmosphere resulting in calm winds trapping everything from smoke and pollution to funky odors close to the ground. Inversions are common during the colder months when temperatures cool off quickly at night.

While we continue to look for a source, it also raises the question of whether this has anything to do with the unspecified stench that has been drawing complaints from Nassau County residents for weeks.