Blood banks in need ahead of the holidays: How you can help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the season of giving, and blood banks nationwide are in desperate need of donors

OneBlood hosted a blood drive at TIAA Bank Field Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., after a difficult year.

The spokesperson for the organization, Pat Michaels, told News4Jax that the holiday season is making it worse.

“It’s been a challenge for blood centers during the pandemic to keep donors coming to donate. People are out traveling its back on. When they’re doing that and they’re on vacation during the holidays the blood donation thought process is not there,” Michaels said.

OneBlood’s blood drive comes with a special incentive. Donors will receive a ticket to the next Jaguars game.

That alone was enough incentive for Rebecca and Joshua Lester to donate.

I know how important it is to donate. I know they always have shortage and everything and it helps having the perk of being able to go to a Jaguars game,” said Rebecca Lester.

“It’s my opportunity to help, and I feel like I should do it,” said Joshua Lester.

All blood types are needed, but especially the “universal donor” Type O-negative. Those age 17 or older can donate.

OneBlood is taking donations through the year.

To find a donation center in your area visit their website for more information.