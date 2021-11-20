‘He truly gave his heart’: Hundreds gather to honor life of fallen JFRD engineer

Family and friends are saying their final goodbyes to JFRD Engineer Michael Freeland. Hundreds of people went to Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church Saturday morning for Freeland's funeral. He died on November 11th after collapsing while trying to rescue a U-Haul driver who was involved in a crash with a power pole.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family and friends are remembering Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Engineer Michael Freeland, as they said their final goodbyes Saturday.

Freeland, 36, died in the line of duty Nov. 11 when he collapsed while trying to rescue a U-Haul driver who was involved in a crash with a power pole.

“He was willing to lay down his life for someone else’s and that’s humbling,” JFRD Chief Keith Powers said. “Just like Michael, there are 1,700 other JFRD men and women that are willing to do the same thing to protect [others] and to make sure that they are safe. That is an honor for me to be able to stand there and represent those folks.”

Freeland died at a hospital after life-saving efforts at the scene.

“Because of Mike Freeland, someone else’s family is whole today,” said Toni Yates, who is one of Freeland’s cousins. “Someone else’s family has hope. Someone else’s family is watching their loved one recover because Mike gave his life to make sure she would be OK.”

Freeland is known as a man with a servant’s heart and gentle spirit.

“He truly gave his heart,” Yates said. “He was so kind. You never heard him fuss, argue or be angry. He was just so giving.”

“He always kept a smile on his face,” said Fabian Thompson, another of Freeland’s cousins. “He was always happy. “He was never mad or anything.”

Thompson is 17 years old. He said his big cousin “Mike” inspired him to become a firefighter and do good in his community.

“I just want to keep that legacy going on. Be a firefighter and walk in his footsteps,” Thompson said.

Hundreds of people poured into Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church on Saturday morning for Freeland’s funeral.

“It was a very uplifting service. It was a celebration of Michael’s life, what Michael stood for and what he did for this community,” Powers said.

The 36-year-old JFRD engineer served the community for seven year. He worked at Fire Station 73.

He is the third member of JFRD to die in the line of service in 2021.

Yates was one of many mourners dressed in blue, Freeland’s favorite color. She recalls countless stories of Freeland saving lives.

“A pastor talked about Michael responding in the airport when he was stationed out at Jacksonville International Airport,” Yates said. “[The pastor] had a heart condition [and experienced a problem]. His kids were with him. Once Michael made sure that the pastor was OK, he went over and calmed the kids because that’s what kind of person he was.”

Many say Freeland was a person with a special assignment on Earth.

“He was born to save lives,” Yates said.

Freeland died while fulfilling his life’s purpose.

Freeland leaves behind a big family and his fiancée.

He will be buried at Evergreen Cemetery on North Main Street.

In a few weeks, his name will be added to the Firefighters Memorial at Station 1 on Liberty Street.