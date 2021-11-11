Jacksonville firefighter dies while working car crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department is making arrangements to honor one of their own after a firefighter died while on the job early Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for JFRD, Eric Proswimmer, announced the firefighter’s passing in a news release.

It said the firefighter was working at the scene of a car crash “involving a prolonged extrication” at Aviation Ave and Lake Newman St around 12:30 a.m. Some events--medical or otherwise--occurred where paramedics began life-saving measures.

The firefighter died at UF Health shortly after 2 a.m., according to the release.

More information is expected to be forthcoming later today. Officials are working to notify all the family members.

JFRD has not released the cause of death, the identity of the firefighter, or any other details. News4Jax will provide updates as soon as we receive them.