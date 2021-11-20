You can get vaccinated at the Jaguars’ game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars are hosting the San Francisco 49ers at TIAA Bank Field this Sunday, and those who are attending will have the opportunity to get a free COVID-19 vaccine.

Florida Health Duval will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines to anyone who is eligible in the Fan Entertainment Zone located just inside Gate 1.

The clinic will start at 10 a.m. and run until the game kicks off at 1 p.m.

Registration for either vaccine is not required, but individuals receiving a second dose or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine should bring their vaccination card.

The clinic will have Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines as options.