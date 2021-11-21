Crash shuts down lanes on Beach Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – All eastbound lanes of Beach Boulevard at Thalia Road were shut down due to a traffic accident involving a motorcycle and a car. The wreck happened just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Florida Highway Patrol is is investigating.
