Family of man shot to death in demands justice

A Jacksonville family is left with unanswered questions after their loved one Timothy Thomas was found shot to death.

MAD DADS canvassed the neighborhood Saturday, hoping it will inspire witnesses to come forward after 31-year-old Timothy Thomas was found shot to death on Sept. 29

Thomas’ mother, Robin Clemons, wants to know what happened to her son before he died.

“I just want justice for my son, my son did not deserve to be dead like this,” Clemons said. “I feel I shouldn’t be going through this right now. My son left behind four kids. I really miss my son so much.”

Thomas’ sister, Leshanda Walker echoed those sentiments.

“My brother was more like a family person,” Walker said. “He loved on us. He wasn’t perfect, but he was good enough for us. He was just like a family person.”

A prayer circle for hope was held, hoping that the person who killed Thomas is caught.

“So we’re asking the community to break the code of silence and tell what they know,” said Donald Foy, president of MAD DADS in Jacksonville. “That’s the only way that JSO can really solve this. They weren’t there when it happened, so they have to by what we tell them as a community.”

As words are chanted aloud, Thomas’ family hopes someone hears the plea and tells police how he died.

If you know anything, you can call Crime stoppers anonymously at 866-845-TIPS.