Activists rally outside Glynn County Courthouse as closing arguments begin in Arbery death trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Black activists and self-defense groups from across the country are holding a rally Monday outside of the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick as closing arguments began after 10 days of testimony in the trial of three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

Groups including New Black Panther Party for Self-Defense and Black Lives Matter gathered outside the building ahead of the rally, which was scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

On Thursday, hundreds of faith leaders from across the country rallied and prayed outside the courthouse in support of Arbery’s family following comments from defense attorney Kevin Gough, who said he didn’t want “any more Black pastors” sitting in the courtroom with Arbery’s family.

Defense attorney Jason Sheffield spoke with reporters on Friday and had this to say about the presence outside the courthouse.

“I want to tell you that what happened yesterday was beautiful. It was powerful. There was passion. There was emotion, community support. The community came together in a beautiful, powerful way on an issue they felt very passionate about,” Sheffield said.

Activists say they’ll be at the courthouse to continue supporting Arbery’s family.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael grabbed guns and pursued Arbery, 25, in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase and recorded the video of Travis McMichael opening fire as Arbery threw punches and grabbed for his shotgun.

No one was charged in the killing until Bryan’s video leaked and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police. All three men face counts of murder and other charges.

