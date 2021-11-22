As Florida prices soar, DeSantis proposes $1B in gas tax relief

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – As Florida’s gas prices soar ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday said he is proposing over $1 billion in gas tax relief in an effort to help lower gas prices in the state.

“The average family over a five or six month period, you know, could save up to $200,” DeSantis said during a news conference at a Daytona Beach Buc-ee’s. “There’s a whole bunch of things that go into the price of gas. There’s different taxes, federal, state, local level, we’re taking over 25 cents from Florida and we will basically zero that out for as long as we can and do over a billion dollars. That’s going to make a huge, huge deal.”

Millions of Floridians are expected to hit the road this week and when they do, they’ll be paying the most expensive Thanksgiving gas prices in eight years. Florida’s average per-gallon price stands at $3.36, the highest mark since $3.45 in 2013, according to AAA.

DeSantis said he’s confident that the tax breaks will translate into lower prices at the pump if the proposal is passed by the legislature.

“We talked a Racetrack, we talked to Daily’s, Gate, a bunch of them throughout the state of Florida, and they all said yes, absolutely [we will lower prices]. And I think the reason is it makes financial sense for them because they make a lot of money when people come into their store and buy things,” DeSantis said.

Recent data is linking the rise in gas prices to: