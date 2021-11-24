62º
‘Christmas made in the South’ event coming to Prime Osborn

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Get ready to shop ‘til you drop!

You can attend an event this weekend that will help check off your Christmas list while helping local artists.

Christmas Made in the South is coming to the Prime Osborn Convention Center and will feature hundreds of artists and craftsmen.

There will be sculpted pottery, glass blowing, one-of-a-kind personalized ornaments, totes, clothing, jewelry, floral centerpieces, arts and crafts, Christmas-themed works, gemstone enhancers art and more.

Did we mention there would be food and treats? You can enjoy specialty coffees, she-crab soup, gourmet cheese straws, homemade sweets and more.

When: Nov. 26, 27 & 28 from Fri. 9-6 - Sat. 10-6 - Sun. 11-5

Location: The Prime Osborn Convention Center, 1000 Water St.

Prices: Adults $8.00 | Children 12 & under are free

One admission is good for all three days with a hand stamp!

Click here for more information.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

