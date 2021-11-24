Council gives thumbs up to redevelopment agreement at site of former Times-Union property

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday night approved a redevelopment agreement for a project at and around the site of the old Florida Times-Union building in the Brooklyn neighborhood.

The bill was first introduced to the council about a month ago and has worked its way through several committees and amendments.

The agreement, among the city of Jacksonville, the Downtown Investment Authority and Fuqua Acquisitions II, LLC, provides for the design and construction of a two-phase project on the property at 1 Riverside Avenue.

As written on the city council’s agenda, phase one of the project is comprised of about 39,000 square feet of retail space and would include a grocery store, 265 multifamily residential units, a restaurant and parking facility. The second phase would include more retail space, two additional restaurants and 113 more residential units.

There has been no official word on who will own the grocery store, but News4Jax’s news partner the Jacksonville Daily Record wrote previously that a co-developer raised the possibility during a meeting that Publix might lease space.

The Florida Times-Union building, which has stood for more than 55 years, will be demolished to make way for the project.