Holiday travel rush begins to fill highways, airports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Travelers are hitting the roads and taking to the skies for the Thanksgiving holiday, in numbers not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Obviously, much higher this year versus last year,” Michael Stewart, a spokesperson for the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, said. “This is very, very close to 2019. So, we’re just below the highest peak that we’ve had on a Thanksgiving week.”

Passengers and family members who’ve traversed the airports Wednesday advised other travelers to arrive early for their flights, expect delays and longer-than-usual check-ins.

“Definitely just make sure you show up early and don’t want to be late for that flight because if you miss a connecting flight then you’re toast,” Dylan Droege said after flying in from Dallas.

“This is probably the first time a lot of people are getting back together with their families since COVID,” said Peyton McMillin, who flew in from Oklahoma City. “A lot of people are probably excited to be able to get out and travel for Thanksgiving.”

Ad

Both the Florida Department of Transportation and the Florida Highway Patrol issued warnings to remind motorists of the importance of seatbelts, vehicle upkeep, speed limits, and driving sober.

Safety is always in season.



During the holidays, FLHSMV is promoting safe-driving behavior and how to make travel a #SeasonofSafetyFL.



From buckling up and never driving impaired to vehicle road readiness, ensure the safety of yourself and others.

➡️https://t.co/BsjuJHhRkt pic.twitter.com/1EITcMWvth — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) November 15, 2021

The holidays are a great time for family and friends to gather and create new memories. When traveling, keep safety top of mind. Be sure to check your tires, buckle up and obey the speed limits. #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/GWgDl6O7ZW — FLORIDA DOT (@MyFDOT) November 24, 2021

“I suggest you not do speed because the cops are definitely out there everywhere,” traveler Jerard Kelley said. “Don’t speed. Just be careful, drive safe. It’s a little crowded out there. But the presence of the police is definitely there.”

Follow these tips from the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to help ensure safe traveling this Thanksgiving: