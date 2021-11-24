How will the Thanksgiving holiday affect your trash pickup?

Garbage bins and trash bags sit on the curb on a street in Jacksonville.

Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every area county, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most counties also do not have garbage pickup on New Year’s Day, but Duval County does. How the delay affects pickup varies by county.

We compiled a county-by-county breakdown of how trash service is affected by the holidays.

Duval County

In Duval County, garbage collection schedules are adjusted ONLY for Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Thanksgiving: Customers with Thursday collection days will be serviced the following Saturday.

Christmas: Schedules are changed only when the holiday falls on a scheduled collection day.

Visit the Residential Waste Collection Schedule lookup page and type in your address for the revised schedule.

Solid waste collections for New Year’s Day will run on a normal schedule.

To request collection service or report a problem with collection, call 904-630-CITY (2489) or visit 630city.coj.net.

Atlantic Beach

Garbage, recycling and yard waste are collected every day of the year, except for Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. When these holidays fall on a regularly scheduled collection day, all solid waste will be collected on the following day for the remainder of that week. In the case of Thanksgiving, Thursday sanitation customers will be served on Friday, and Friday sanitation customers will be served on Saturday.

Question? Email info@coab.us or visit www.coab.us/solidwaste.

St. Johns County

Garbage and recycling will not be collected on Thursday, Nov. 25, and the Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will be closed.

Beginning Nov. 26, collections will be delayed one day, with all routes being completed by Saturday, Nov 27. Scale houses will resume standard business hours on Friday, Nov. 26.

All departments of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners and administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Offices will resume normal business hours on Monday, Nov. 29.

Two service providers collect solid waste in St. Johns County: Advanced Disposal and Republic Services.

Here is their holiday schedule information:

Advanced Disposal

There will be no service on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

Waste collection will be delayed by one day the rest of the week, following the holiday. For example, if a holiday is on Tuesday and your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday. Friday collection will be serviced on Saturday.

For more information, click here.

Republic Services

There will be no collection on Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s Day.

Service will run one day late, so Thursday customers will be collected on Friday, and so on for the week of Thanksgiving. Please place your cans out by 6 a.m. for pickup.

For specifics on your service area, enter your address in the search at https://www.republicservices.com/schedule.

Clay County

For the residents of unincorporated Clay County and the city of Keystone Heights, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holiday waste collection will move to the following day, with any Friday collections moving to Saturday.

Make sure to have your trash/recycling at the road by 6 a.m.

Advanced Disposal

There will be no pickup service on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

Waste collection will be delayed by one day the rest of the week, following the holiday. For example, if a holiday is on Tuesday and your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday. Friday collection will be serviced on Saturday.

To sign up for service alerts, click here.

Green Cove Springs

Thanksgiving: No pick up on Thursday and Friday. All Services will be picked up on their next scheduled day.

Christmas: No pick up on Friday, Dec. 24. All Services will be picked up on their next scheduled day.

New Year’s Day 2022: No pick up on Friday, Dec. 31. All Services will be picked up on their next scheduled day.

For more Green Cove Springs information, click here.

Nassau County

There will be no pickup on Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s Day.

If one of these holidays falls on a regularly scheduled collection day, all solid waste will be collected on the following day excluding Sunday.

To sign up for service alerts, click here.

Flagler County

Waste Pro is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. For those with a pick up on that day, the collection will occur on Saturday, Nov. 27. There will be no change to regularly scheduled collections on Friday, Nov. 26.

This year, both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on a Saturday so there will be no schedule adjustments for garbage collection on those two holidays.

For more information, click here.

Bunnell

Thanksgiving: Closed no service – All Commercial dumpsters will be serviced on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Friday, Nov. 26 will be a regular citywide service day. Grand Reserve Customers will have their Thursday, Nov. 25, service done on Friday, Nov. 26.

Christmas Week: Service will run as normal Monday-Thursday. On Dec. 24, Friday commercial and Grand Reserve garbage will be done like normal. There is no service on Christmas Day. The next residential garbage service day will be the following Monday.

New Year’s Week: Service will run as normal Monday-Thursday. On Dec. 31, Friday commercial and Grand Reserve garbage will be done like normal. There is no service on New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1.

Flagler Beach

No change on holidays.

Putnam County

New Year's Day, Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas are county and Waste Pro holidays.

If your pickup day falls on one of these days, the next day will be your pickup day.

All other pickups that week will fall back one day. (Example: Monday to Tuesday, Tuesday to Wednesday, Wednesday to Thursday, Thursday to Friday, and Friday to Saturday for the remainder of that week only.)

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, Waste Pro’s office will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25.

For more information, click here.

Baker County

The county is serviced by Advanced Disposal.

There will be no pickup service on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

Waste collection will be delayed by one day the rest of the week, following the holiday. For example, if a holiday is on Tuesday and your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday. Friday collection will be serviced on Saturday.

For more information, click here.

Macclenny

When your scheduled pickup day falls on a holiday, your pickup will generally occur the following day.

For more information on Macclenny’s new garbage services, click here.

Bradford County

The county is serviced by Advanced Disposal.

There will be no pickup service on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

If a holiday falls on your service day, your trash will be collected the following day. Routes will be delayed by one day the rest of the week after a holiday.

For example, if your normal collection day is Tuesday and a holiday is on Tuesday, you will be serviced on Wednesday. If a holiday is on Tuesday and your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday. Friday collection will be serviced on Saturday.

For more information, click here.

Columbia County

Columbia County administers the contract for curbside collection through Waste Pro, which provides for once a week pickup for household garbage and yard waste.

New Year's Day, Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas are county and Waste Pro holidays.

Garbage collection on these days will be made up with collection falling one day later. Example: Thursday, Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Day, will be collected on Friday, Nov. 26. Friday’s collection will be on Saturday.

Any additional questions concerning collection should be directed to 386-758-7800. For more information, click here.

The Winfield Solid Waste Facility will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Union County

WCA, a GFL company, collects garbage in Lake Butler as GFL Environmental.

WCA observes the following holidays: Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

If your normal pick-up day falls on one of those holidays, your trash will be serviced the following day. For more on your holiday schedule, click here.

New River Solid Waste Association also provides waste collection services to Lake Butler and throughout Union County. To find out more about its services, call 386-431-1000.

Alachua County

Only six holidays affect collection service:

Thanksgiving

Christmas

New Year's Day

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday (observed)

Memorial Day

Fourth of July

​Waste will not be collected on these holidays, and all scheduled pickups will be delayed by one (business) day that week. Collection will return to normal the following week.

For more information, click here.

Camden County

There will be no pickup on the following Holidays:

Thursday, Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Day

Saturday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, New Year’s Day

If your regularly scheduled service falls on a holiday, service will occur on the following day. Service will continue to be a day behind for the rest of the week.

The following 2021 holidays will be observed with uninterrupted service:

Friday, Nov. 26, Day After Thanksgiving

Friday and Monday, Dec. 24 & 27, Christmas Eve

Friday, Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve

For more information, click here.

Charlton County

The county is serviced by Advanced Disposal.

There will be no pickup service on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

If regularly scheduled services falls on a holiday, service will occur the following day, excluding Sundays.

For more information, click here.

Folkston

The city of Folkston will not collect garbage on Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s Day.

For those weeks, normal Thursday pickups will be collected on Friday, and Friday pickups will be collected on Saturday.

Glynn County

If your normal collection day falls on or after a holiday, your garbage collection will be one day later for the duration of that week. This includes yard debris and recycling services.

So for Thanksgiving week, those normally with Thursday pickup days will be picked up Friday, Nov. 26, and those normally with Friday pickup days will be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Contact Customer Service at 912-554-7111 if you have any questions about holiday schedule or to report a missed pick up of household garbage, recycling, or yard debris.

Holidays include:

New Year’s Day

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

For more information, click here.

Ware County

The county is serviced by Southland Waste Systems for curbside collection.

Service will not take place on Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s Day, and services will be on a one-day delay for the rest of the week.

For example, if a holiday is on Thursday and your service day is Friday, you will be collected on Saturday.

For more information, call 912-284-1000.

Waycross

Waycross is serviced by Republic Services.

There will be no collection on Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s Day.

Service will run one day late, so Thursday customers will be collected on Friday, and so on for the week of Thanksgiving.

For specifics on your service area, enter your address in the search at https://www.republicservices.com/schedule.

Brantley County

The county is now serviced by Republic Services.

There will be no collection on Thanksgiving or Christmas Day.

Service will run one day late, so Thursday customers will be collected on Friday, and so on for the week of Thanksgiving.

For specifics on your service area, enter your address in the search at https://www.republicservices.com/schedule.