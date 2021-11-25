Family still looking for answers after Jacksonville father killed on Father’s Day last year

44-year old Carlos Jones was shot and killed inside the University Place Apartment complex in June of last year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local family is continuing its call for justice.

On Thanksgiving Day, loved ones gathered to remember 44-year-old Carlos Jones in Lackawanna.

He was killed last year on Father’s Day and still, no one has been arrested.

Jones was shot and killed inside the University Place Apartment complex in June of 2020.

What led up to the shooting remains unclear and so far, police have not been able to make an arrest in the case, let alone identify a suspect.

His family said Thursday it is the second Thanksgiving holiday in a row in which they have gathered without him.

His daughter Tonisha said that until her father’s killer is captured, the family will never have closure.

They’re hoping someone out there has information that could help police track down a suspect.

“If anyone has information about my father’s death, we have a $5,000 reward, so if you come forward, the reward will be granted to you. We want peace. We want closure. This is the second year my father hasn’t been here with us on Thanksgiving and I know others have lost their loved ones as well,” Tonisha Jones said.

Police say the gunman who killed Jones got away in a car but no one has been able to give police a description of the vehicle.