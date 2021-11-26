Meet your Duval Co. Teacher of the Year semifinalists

The EDDY Awards, an annual event to celebrate Duval County's leading teachers, is a time-honored tradition that has grown into its new mission to elevate the role of Jacksonville's best teachers. Each year, we celebrate each school's Teacher of the Year and announce the winner of the VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Public Education Fund announced its 15 finalists for the 2022 Duval County Teacher of the Year award live on The Morning Show Thursday.

The Jacksonville Public Education Fund is an independent think-and-do tank that works to close the opportunity gap for low-income students and students of color in Duval County. The EDDY Awards, an annual event to celebrate Duval County’s leading teachers, is a community-driven process that has grown into its new mission to elevate the role of Jacksonville’s best teachers. Each year, a Teacher of the Year is selected for every public school in the district, and one is announced the winner of the VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year.

Here are the 15 semifinalists (more information about the EDDY Awards below):

Ad

Wendy Cox is a semifinalist for the VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year Award.

Lindsay Dennis is a seminfinalist for the VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year award.

Alexandria Farmand is a semifinalist for the VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year award.

Shaneka Ferrell is a semifinalist for the VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year award.

Amanda Hildebrand is a semifinalist for the VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year award.

Latasha Lawrence is a semifinalist for the VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year award.

Shakeya Lee is a semifinalist for the VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year award.

Candice Lilly is a semifinalist for the VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year award.

Charles Darwin Magdaluyo is a semifinalist for the VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year award.

Jennifer Mills is a semifinalist for the VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year award.

Nick Nelson is a semifinalist for the VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year award.

Carrie Robinson is a semifinalist for the VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year award.

Charmelita Royster is a semifinalist for the VyStar Duval County Teacher of the year award.

Sarah Smith is a semifinalist for the VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year award.

Derya Tozoglu is a semifinalist for the VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year award.

The five finalists for the VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year award will be announced on December 3.

You can watch the winner announced live when the 31st Annual EDDY Awards air on Channel 4 on Saturday, January 22, at 8 p.m.