18-year-old fatally shot in Northwest Jacksonville home, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday in a home on Cumbria Boulevard in Northwest Jacksonville, police said.

The home is in a neighborhood west of Old Kings Road just south of the Dinsmore area.

Sgt. Morris Halyard said police and paramedics were called to the area about 9:15 a.m. and found the man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators learned an altercation took place at the home that led up to the shooting, Halyard said. They are working to determine if or how the 18-year-old and the suspected shooter knew each other.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody at the scene and is being interviewed, Halyard said.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.