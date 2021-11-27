Man found shot to death in wooded area of Jacksonville’s Westside

A man was found shot to death in a wooded area of Ironside Drive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his early 20s to late 30s was found shot to death Saturday morning in a wooded area off Ironside Drive, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police were called to the area west of Blanding Boulevard and south of Townsend Road about 9:21 a.m.

Investigators found the man dead from at least one gunshot wound, and they said foul play is suspected.

They asked anyone with information about the man’s death to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.