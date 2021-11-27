Cars line up as holiday decorations light up homes on Girvin Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the largest Christmas light displays in the Jacksonville area is back.

On Friday night, car after car could be seen lining up along Girvin Road to check out the thousands of lights and decorations. People are able to drive through the neighborhood at no cost from now until the New Year to catch a glimpse of the holiday displays in the Black Hawk subdivision.

The lights display has taken the honors as the JaxBest choice for best lights display for a third year in a row.

No this is not a mirage……Let’s just say they take holiday decorating—very seriously on Girvin Road. Take a look at the beautiful #Christmas lights out here! Do you think it’s too early to start decorating? @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/39aQGmcKwU — Renee Beninate (@reneebeninate) November 26, 2021

It’s a holiday tradition for many, like the Cox family.

“We do this every single year since we moved here from Chicago,” said Jen Cox.

RELATED: Jacksonville’s best lights display: Girvin Road lights

This year, they even brought their neighbors along for the ride.

“We all just come out and celebrate with our candy canes -- celebrate, listen to music and we just love it,” Cox said.

Homeowners, like Casey Jones, all along Girvin Road -- are going all out.

“We got a little more than 40,000 (lights) just in our little front yard,” Jones said.

He says the smiles from both children and adults make the several weeks of work totally worth it.

“Just to see their face expressions and hearing everybody saying thank you for doing this,” Jones said. ”And it’s pretty neat to do.”