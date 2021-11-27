FHP: 2-year-old, teen among 7 seriously hurt in Nassau County crash

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A 2-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were among seven people seriously hurt Friday night in a crash on State Road 200 in Yulee, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. at SR 200 and Timbercreek Boulevard.

Troopers said a westbound SUV turned from SR 200 onto Timbercreek Boulevard into the path of an oncoming SUV and was T-boned by the oncoming vehicle. The impact flipped the SUV that was turning, and the 55-year-old man driving and his 17-year-old passenger were seriously hurt. Both were wearing seat belts, according to the report.

The 67-year-old man driving the other SUV was also seriously injured, along with a 64-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man, a 38-year-old man and a 2-year-old girl who were riding with him.

According to the FHP report, only the woman in the second SUV was wearing a seat belt.

Troopers said charges are pending in the crash.