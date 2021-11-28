Jaguars honor service members during game against Falcons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars played the Atlanta Falcons during a Salute to Service home game on Sunday.

Thousands of veterans showed up to support the Jaguars and honor those who have served.

The Jaguars honored service members and veterans with the presentation of colors, special in-game tributes, stadium flyovers and localized military-themed activities.

The City of Jacksonville brought residents that are members of the State of Florida Veterans Hall of Fame to be recognized on the field during the pregame show.

Veterans were thankful for the tribute.

“We’re honored to be here,” said retired Naval officer Harlena Washington. “Thank you Jaguars.”

Washington is one of the veterans that was honored with an award at the Jaguars game.

Harrison Conyers works for Military Affairs and Veterans Department in Jacksonville. He helped get the veterans to the stadium.

“We’ve also got 15 disabled veterans that we’ve purchased tickets for that’ll be at the game today,” Conyers said.

Veterans of all branches of the military were at the game.

Joe Asters went to the game and said he didn’t care whether the Jaguars won or lost.

The Jaguars, unfortunately, lost the game 21-14.