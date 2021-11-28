Long waits expected at nation’s airports Sunday as travelers head home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Long lines and crowds were expected at Jacksonville International Airport on Sunday, but early in the day there wasn’t much of a rush as expected.

At Jacksonville International Airport (JAX), officials said they expected 11,000 people to come through as part of holiday travel.

Officials said to arrive two hours before scheduled departures to allow time for parking, checking bags and going through TSA.

Most people News4JAX spoke with Sunday morning did just that.

“It’s been really easy so far. No traffic getting in and I got here extra early thinking it was going to be crazy in here. It’s obviously not,” one traveler said.

News4JAX didn’t see long lines at the desks or even at the drop-offs.

“Already made it through about to go to TSA so very smooth so far,” the traveler said.

Records show more than 53 million Americans were expected to travel this weekend. Sunday was expected to be nearly as busy as the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Luckily some travelers said it was easy navigating at JAX.

“Seattle can be a lot worst than here. We got here pretty early but it’s been pretty smooth,” one traveler said.