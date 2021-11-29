Woman detained after telling JSO officer she shot a man in Brentwood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is being questioned Monday morning after she told police she shot and killed a man in a Brentwood home, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

When JSO officers arrived at a home in the 100 block of West 21st Street around 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning, they were met by the woman who said she shot a man, a JSO spokesman said.

The relationship between the two was not immediately clear and neither were the circumstances that led to the shooting, JSO said. The man and the woman were not identified but JSO said the man is between 30 and 40 years old.

“We don’t know if it was a boyfriend-girlfriend or if it was some type of roommate situation. We do know at this point, the individual who shot this the potential victim called JSO. They were the caller of 911 and reported it so we do have them downtown right now trying to get their statement and figuring out what exactly happened,” a JSO spokesman said during a news conference.

Police had the street taped off after the incident and planned to search the home and a car outside for the gun that was used.

JSO said it is not looking for anyone else that is involved in the shooting but it is asking for the community’s help. If anyone has information in reference to the shooting, they are asked to contact JSO or Crimestoppers.