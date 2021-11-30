1 dead after St. Johns County house fire

A person is dead after a house fire Tuesday morning in St. Johns County, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters said they responded about 7:20 a.m. to a home with smoke showing on Clatter Bridge Road near Palm Valley Road and the Intracoastal Waterway.

Crews said they were notified that there was a person still in the residence, entered the home and put out the fire.

A person was found dead inside, Fire Rescue said.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire, according to Fire Rescue.