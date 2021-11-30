City committee demands Jacksonville’s inspector general cooperate with investigation

Lisa Green, head of the city of Iacksonville Inspector General's Office, is on paid administrative leave.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A city committee on Tuesday evening met to discuss complaints that have been made against Jacksonville’s inspector general, the person responsible for investigating wrongdoings in city government.

The committee voted unanimously to demand Lisa Green cooperate with its investigation. She was put on administrative leave earlier this month after initial complaints were filed against her by members of her staff.

Although the complaints are not yet public, News4JAX has learned one of the initial complaints was filed by the number two person in her office.

While details are limited, Green is fighting back with a lawsuit. She says the city has violated her right to due process.

A city committee has named an interim inspector general to run the office while Green is on leave. The Office of General Counsel will present its finding to the committee, though it’s unclear when that might happen. It hopes to interview Green by next week.