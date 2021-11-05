City of Jacksonville’s inspector general on administrative leave

Lisa Green, head of the city of Iacksonville Inspector General's Office, is on paid administrative leave.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The person responsible for investigating wrongdoings within Jacksonville’s city government has been put on leave.

Lisa Green, Inspector General for the city, was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

News4jax has received a copy of the notice sent to Green saying she is under investigation and has been relieved of her duties and power of the Inspector General’s Office. We have requested a copy of the complaint that prompted the investigation.

Nate Monroe of the Florida Times-Union is reporting it is based on the number two person in the office complaining about a toxic work environment.

The city’s inspector general is responsible for oversight when it comes to spending public funds.