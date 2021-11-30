Former UCF, University Christian football star Otis Anderson Jr. killed in Northside shooting: sources

Central Florida's Otis Anderson (2) returns a punt for a long touchdown against Pittsburgh during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former University of Central Florida and University Christian football star Otis Anderson Jr. died in a double shooting Monday night that also left a woman hospitalized — neighbors, News4JAX sources, former teammates and UCF leaders said Tuesday.

After the shooting, a 52-year-old man named Otis Lee Anderson was booked into Duval County Jail on Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree murder, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records showed.

Property records also show the home where the shooting occurred is owned by an Otis Anderson. JSO said during a news conference early Tuesday morning it believed the people involved are all related but didn’t say how. News4JAX is still working to confirm the identity of the other victim in the shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the Forest Trails area near I-295 and Dunn Avenue.

Investigators said it began as a domestic incident and don’t think anyone else was involved.

After leaving UCF, Anderson Jr. was briefly a member of the Los Angels Rams this season. Anderson Jr. spent training camp with the Rams after going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft but was cut from the practice squad in September, according to CBS Sports.

Los Angeles Rams running back Otis Anderson warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Anderson Jr. played college football at UCF where he was a big play waiting to happen. He finished his career with 2,182 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. Anderson had 1,025 yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

“Being an actual football player, that might bring tears to my eyes the first time,” he told News4JAX earlier this year.

Fans, reporters, friends and former teammates were devastated after news of his death spread on social media Tuesday morning.

Thank you Marc. My brief interaction with him was special - he cared very deeply for UCF. I’m hopeful that all who knew him can somehow find peace, especially his teammates. https://t.co/NnQEivTswG — Terry Mohajir (@TerryMohajirAD) November 30, 2021

Otis Anderson Jr. had a smile that would light up a room. It was so much fun talking with this young man during his time at #UCF. I’m stunned by the news today. Thoughts are with his family and friends. — Matt Murschel (@osmattmurschel) November 30, 2021

She is my Sister and my heart is DESTROYED for her there are not enough words that can even be spoken to understand losing your only son I love you @nymzdee 💔🙏🏾‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️💙 pic.twitter.com/rQfz5AAy5u — DSnelsonMom-UCFMOMFOREVER‼️ (@Mia8753) November 30, 2021

Such heartbreaking news to wake up to this morning about former @UCF_Football and @UCChristians football star Otis Anderson Jr. Great kid. So many stories about him signing autographs for people at UCF, encouraging kids, etc. Was a stud at UC and even better in college. pic.twitter.com/aIUmUKOwo8 — Justin Barney (@JustinBarneyTV) November 30, 2021

I loss one of my closest friends last night, I am not okay. — Kelton Jordan Johnson (@3rdJohnsonboy) November 30, 2021

Otis Lee Anderson who was booked into jail is scheduled to appear in front of a judge for his murder charge Tuesday afternoon.

Editor’s Note: Neither Anderson is connected to Ottis Anderson, the MVP of Super Bowl XXV in 1991 when playing with the New York Giants who played college football at the University of Miami.