Man killed, woman injured in Northside shooting

Scene of a double shooting on the Northside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a double shooting on Monday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 9:30 p.m. in the Forest Trails area near I-295 and Dunn Avenue.

Officers were still in the neighborhood as of Tuesday morning and interviewing a second man.

Investigators said it began as a domestic incident and don’t think anyone else was involved.

Police said they believe the people involved are all related but haven’t said how.

When police arrived they found the man and woman had both been shot. The man died at the hospital.

JSO said it is not looking for anyone else and it hasn’t announced any arrests or charges.