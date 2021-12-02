Man dead, another critical in shooting at Caroline Village apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A witness observed two men running from the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday night at the Caroline Village apartment complex, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sgt. Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, units were called to the complex on Justina Road at approximately 6:45 p.m. He said investigators found two other men, between 30 to 40 years old, who had been shot.

Rudlaff said the two men who were shot were hospitalized and that one died from his injuries. The other was said to be in critical condition. He said they were in a car parked in front of a building when they were approached and shot at.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.