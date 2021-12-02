73º
Shooting incident shuts down I-75 near High Springs, troopers say

Staff, News4JAX

Tags: Traffic, Alachua County, Columbia County, I-75

All lanes of Interstate 75 near High Springs were blocked Thursday afternoon due to what troopers described as a “shooting incident.”

The lane closures were reported about 12:50 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said southbound I-75 traffic was being diverted off at the U.S. 441 exit and northbound traffic was being diverted off at the High Springs exit.

