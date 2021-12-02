Shooting incident shuts down I-75 near High Springs, troopers say

All lanes of Interstate 75 near High Springs were blocked Thursday afternoon due to what troopers described as a “shooting incident.”
The lane closures were reported about 12:50 p.m.
The Florida Highway Patrol said southbound I-75 traffic was being diverted off at the U.S. 441 exit and northbound traffic was being diverted off at the High Springs exit.
Columbia / Alachua County TRAFFIC ALERT in re to a earlier shooting incident at the 406 mm- Southbound I-75 traffic is being diverted off at the ( US 41 /US 441) exit- 414 mm. Northbound traffic is been diverted off at the 399 mm exit (High Springs) until further notice.— FHP Gainesville (@FHPGainesville) December 2, 2021